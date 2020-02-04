Premier League man reveals Leeds United exit was 'biggest regret', Manchester United 'will sell four players', Rangers 'failed' with Sheffield United bid: Rumours

Have your say

With the transfer window now closed, here are today's Premier League rumours:

Burnley full-back Charlie Taylor has admitted that the controversial circumstances surrounding his transfer from Leeds United are the ‘biggest regret’ of his career. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal reportedly received an offer for Mesut Ozil on deadline day, and manager Mikel Arteta was willing to approve it. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are desperate to land Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho in a big money move this summer. (Daily Express)

Scottish giants Rangers reportedly ‘failed’ in a deadline day move for out-of-favour Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman. (Football Insider)

Newcastle United made a club-record £45m bid for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, but the Frenchman reportedly has his heart set on a summer move to Liverpool. (Le10 Sport)

Brighton & Hove Albion have tied down striker Glenn Murray to a one year contract extension. (Various)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reportedly wants a new keeper in the summer to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga. (Daily Express)

Edinson Cavani apparently would have rejected any approach from Manchester United or Chelsea as he was not keen on a move to England. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United will reportedly sell at least four players in the summer transfer window in a major overhaul. (Various)