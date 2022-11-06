City had broken the deadlock in the 17th minute through Julian Alvarez’s powerful effort but less than 10 minutes later Cancelo saw red for a barge on Harry Wilson whilst through on goal and former Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira kept his cool and converted from the penalty spot.

Haaland was introduced from the bench with 26 minutes to play and thought he put City in front when he headed in Kevin De Bruyne’s header but referee Stuart Attwell was advised to rule the effort out by VAR as the Norwegian was adjudged to be offside.

But, City were not to be denied of all the points in the dying stages of stoppage time after Antonee Robinson brought De Bruyne down inside the box, Haaland squeezed his penalty past Bernd Leno to nudge City back to the top of the Premier League table.

Crysencio Summerville was Leeds’ hero for the second successive week as they battled back from 3-1 down to overcome Bournemouth 4-3 in a thriller at Elland Road. Leeds opened the scoring through Rodrigo’s early penalty but that was cancelled out four minutes later by Marcus Tavernier’s strike, before Philip Billing edged the visitors in front before the break.

The West Yorkshire side were staring down the barrel of another home loss when Dominic Solanke bagged his 50th league goal three minutes after the break but they hit back with second-half goals from Sam Greenwood and Liam Cooper, before Summerville’s emphatic one-on-one finish sealed the points.

Nottingham Forest rescued a dramatic point with Brentford in the sixth minute of stoppage time after Mathias Jorgensen turned the ball into his own net. Morgan Gibbs-White scored his first goal in Forest colours in the 20th minute but Bryan Mbeumo levelled from the penalty spot and Yoane Wissa looked to have completed the turnaround with 15 minutes.

However, there was drama in added time when Gibbs-White’s effort was helped in by Jorgensen to ensure the sides shared the spoils. Pascal Gross scored seven minutes from time to hand Brighton all three points in a breath-taking 3-2 win over 10-man Wolves at Molineux.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: A detailed view of the Nike Flight Premier League match ball prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea FC at American Express Community Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Seagulls had scored first thanks to Adam Lallana’s early goal but Goncalo Guedes made things all square a couple of minutes later and Wolves then hit the front when Ruben Neves tucked away a penalty after Lewis Dunk appeared to handle the ball.

Kaoru Mitoma had levelled things up in the 44th minute and soon after lured a challenge from Nelson Semedo which saw him receive his marching orders, and after being forced to play with 10-men for the second half, the Wolves defence succumbed to Gross’ emphatic finish which sealed another three points for Roberto De Zerbi’s men.

Goals from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes helped Leicester climb out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over Everton. Tielemans opened the scoring in outstanding fashion when he rocketed an effort over Jordan Pickford before the break, and Harvey Barnes made sure of the points five minutes from time.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cherries, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to predict the most likely outcome in every game.

