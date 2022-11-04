Premier League predictions computer delivers verdicts on Man City, Leeds United, Newcastle, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United games this weekend
Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is expected to be ruled out until after the World Cup winter break due to a rare foot injury.
The 23-year-old Colombia international, who signed from Feyenoord in the summer for a reported £21million, damaged ligaments in the recent home defeat to Fulham. He missed last Saturday’s Premier League win at Liverpool and will sit out Saturday’s home game against Bournemouth.
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch said: “Luis Sinisterra has a foot injury that turns out to be more than what we originally thought it was.
“He wasn’t making the progress that we were hoping he could make over the last 10 days, so they did another scan and they had a specialist look at it and they started to worry about it being a Lisfranc injury.
Most Popular
“It’s a rare injury. It (the Lisfranc ligament) controls the movement of the metatarsals and when that is ruptured, it can be a long recovery. We don’t believe it’s ruptured, we believe it’s partially torn, which puts him in a little bit of a grey area, but probably out until after the World Cup break.”
Ahead of this weekend’s game against the Cherries, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to predict the most likely outcome in every game this weekend.
The data boffins at FiveThirtyEight make their predictions by using their ratings for each team and then simulating fixtures thousands of times to produce the likelihood of every possible outcome for each game. See their predictions below…
FiveThirtyEight’s Premier League predictions
|Match
|Home win
|Draw
|Away win
|Man City v Fulham
|87%
|9%
|4%
|Wolves v Brighton
|28%
|26%
|46%
|Nottingham Forest v Brentford
|31%
|25%
|44%
|Leeds United v Bournemouth
|54%
|24%
|22%
|Everton v Leicester City
|37%
|27%
|36%
|Chelsea v Arsenal
|43%
|25%
|32%
|Aston Villa v Man United
|26%
|24%
|49%
|West Ham v Crystal Palace
|51%
|27%
|22%
|Southampton v Newcastle United
|24%
|24%
|51%
|Tottenham v Liverpool
|33%
|22%
|45%