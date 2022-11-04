The 23-year-old Colombia international, who signed from Feyenoord in the summer for a reported £21million, damaged ligaments in the recent home defeat to Fulham. He missed last Saturday’s Premier League win at Liverpool and will sit out Saturday’s home game against Bournemouth.

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch said: “Luis Sinisterra has a foot injury that turns out to be more than what we originally thought it was.

“He wasn’t making the progress that we were hoping he could make over the last 10 days, so they did another scan and they had a specialist look at it and they started to worry about it being a Lisfranc injury.

“It’s a rare injury. It (the Lisfranc ligament) controls the movement of the metatarsals and when that is ruptured, it can be a long recovery. We don’t believe it’s ruptured, we believe it’s partially torn, which puts him in a little bit of a grey area, but probably out until after the World Cup break.”

Ahead of this weekend’s game against the Cherries, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to predict the most likely outcome in every game this weekend.

The data boffins at FiveThirtyEight make their predictions by using their ratings for each team and then simulating fixtures thousands of times to produce the likelihood of every possible outcome for each game. See their predictions below…

FiveThirtyEight’s Premier League predictions

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: A detailed view of the Nike Flight Premier League match ball prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea FC at American Express Community Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)