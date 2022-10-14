Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to provide the most likely outcome in every game.

FiveThirtyEight makes their predictions by using their ratings for each team and then simulating fixtures thousands of times to produce the likelihood of every possible outcome for each match.

Brighton are being tipped to defeat Brentford in Friday night’s meeting between the sides while Leicester, Fulham and Wolves are backed to win in the 3pm kick-offs on Saturday.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: A Nike Flight Premier League match ball is seen on a 'No Room for Racism' campaign plinth prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa at City Ground on October 10, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are predicted to beat Everton in the Saturday evening kick-off while victories are expected for Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal and Man City on Sunday afternoon.

The experts have given West Ham a narrow margin of victory over Southampton on Sunday.

FiveThirtyEight’s Premier League Predictions