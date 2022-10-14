Premier League predictions computer forecasts every game this weekend - including Tottenham, Man United, Newcastle, Everton, Man City and Liverpool matches
The Premier League is back this weekend – and data experts have made their predictions for how every game will play out.
Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to provide the most likely outcome in every game.
FiveThirtyEight makes their predictions by using their ratings for each team and then simulating fixtures thousands of times to produce the likelihood of every possible outcome for each match.
Brighton are being tipped to defeat Brentford in Friday night’s meeting between the sides while Leicester, Fulham and Wolves are backed to win in the 3pm kick-offs on Saturday.
Tottenham Hotspur are predicted to beat Everton in the Saturday evening kick-off while victories are expected for Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal and Man City on Sunday afternoon.
The experts have given West Ham a narrow margin of victory over Southampton on Sunday.
FiveThirtyEight’s Premier League Predictions
|Fixture
|Home win
|Draw
|Away win
|Brentford v Brighton
|32%
|25%
|43%
|Leicester City v Crystal Palace
|44%
|25%
|31%
|Fulham v Bournemouth
|47%
|26%
|27%
|Wolves v Nottingham Forest
|55%
|26%
|19%
|Tottenham v Everton
|67%
|20%
|13%
|Aston Villa v Chelsea
|25%
|26%
|50%
|Man United v Newcastle
|49%
|23%
|28%
|Southampton v West Ham
|36%
|26%
|38%
|Leeds United v Arsenal
|21%
|22%
|58%
|Liverpool v Man City
|33%
|21%
|45%