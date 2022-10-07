Premier League predictions computer makes surprising forecasts for Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs as comfortable weekends expected for Man City, Chelsea and Man United

Three straight league defeats have cranked up the pressure on the Saints head coach, with speculation mounting over his future before a daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Hasenhuttl said: “The message is a very clear one. We have had three very tight games, which we lost with one goal difference and, especially in the last one, we had a much higher chance of winning than the opponent.

“But we didn’t do it and this is what we have to learn. We see that the progress is there, but the Premier League is tough, we know this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are going there and you can be sure we are not scared when we go to Man City and we want to show we are a brave team and hopefully a successful one.”

Ahead of the next round of games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the probable outcome of every fixture.

It is no surprise to see Man City given an 87 per cent chance of victory against the Saints, as they could go top of the table before Arsenal host Liverpool in north London on Sunday afternoon.

FiveThirtyEight uses their overall ratings of each top-flight side before running thousands of simulations to gauge the most likely result of every game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates scoring for Liverpool with team mate Thiago Alcantara during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on March 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Here’s how they predict every game will play out this weekend…

FiveThirtyEight’s Premier League Predictions