The defeat stretched the Whites’ run of games without a win to seven to leave them outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Next up is a home game with Fulham on Sunday, with the Leeds coach coming under increasing pressure after a bad run of results.

Asked if it was too early to say if his side are in a relegation battle, Marsch replied: “Yeah, it's too soon. But I mean, when you look at the table, and we just keep slipping because we're not getting results, it's painful.

"It's the first time in my career that I've been in seven in a row not on the winning end.

"And so, right now, this is why your leadership is important and now having solutions. We have to put the right team on the pitch.

"We have to have the right tactics, we have to be ready to fight and we have to do everything we can. So that's the job right now.”

Ahead of the next round of Premier League games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to provide the most likely outcome in every game.

Data experts have predicted the outcome of every game this weekend. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

FiveThirtyEight makes their predictions by using their ratings for each team and then simulating fixtures thousands of times to produce the likelihood of every possible outcome for each match.

Only four games will be played on Saturday with Nottingham Forest hosting Liverpool in the early kick-off while Everton host Crystal Palace and Man City take on Brighton in the 3pm games. At 5.30pm, Chelsea welcome Man United to Stamford Bridge.

FiveThirtyEight’s Premier League predictions

