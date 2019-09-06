Premier League Sheffield United top the Power Rankings but it’s National League Halifax Town giving chase as Leeds United falter Sheffield United stay top of the Yorkshire rankings Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say AFTER a fortnight-long hiatus, The Yorkshire Post Power Rankings are back, with FC Halifax Town - flying high at the top of the National League - breathing down the necks of leaders Sheffield United. Here’s the updated table. Dirty Leeds? Ranking the most ill-disciplined teams in Premier League history - featuring Leeds United, Liverpool, Chelsea & more