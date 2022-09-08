Premier League table without VAR - where Leeds United, Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal, Spurs, Man United, Chelsea and Aston Villa would sit

Fans want to see vast improvements in how VAR is used in the Premier League, according to the Football Supporters’ Association.

There were a string of VAR controversies in the last round of top-flight fixtures, with the Premier League asking for information from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) organisation which manages referees concerning the decisions to disallow goals for West Ham and Newcastle on Saturday.

PGMOL accepts incorrect decisions were made in those incidents. The VAR at the Newcastle match, Lee Mason, has not been given a Premier League appointment for this weekend’s games.

Referee Thomas Bramall checks the VAR screen during a Premier League fixture. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

The controversies have reopened the debate about how VAR is used, and the FSA says supporters generally remain unhappy with it.

“We’ve made clear to PL that the overwhelming majority of match-goers and TV viewers think VAR makes football less enjoyable. Vast improvements needed,” the FSA tweeted on Tuesday.

It continued: “From day one we’ve been critical of VAR’s implementation. We supported goal-line technology as it has proven instantaneous and doesn’t interrupt flow of the game. The same cannot be said for VAR.”

Following the controversy, we have worked out how many points teams have gained or lost based on VAR decisions. The table without VAR considers all decisions where VAR has overturned the on-field call.

For example, Newcastle lost a potential two points last weekend after they had a goal disallowed against Crystal Palace but in their draws with Man City and Wolves, the video assistant intervened in their favour to leave them with zero points gained or lost through VAR intervention.

This table does not consider whether all VAR decisions are correct but just how the Premier League table might look without the system in place, take a look...