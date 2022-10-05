Premier League table without VAR: Where Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Leeds United, Arsenal, Man City and Spurs would sit

Conte was speaking after seeing Emerson Royal shown a straight red card by Anthony Taylor in the second half for a tackle on Gabriel Martinelli.

Conte, who initially said he did not want to comment on the decision, then unwound and insisted that the standard of officiating is not good enough.

“In England I have to be honest, it is very difficult because there isn’t the same line,” he said.

“Sometimes you see a situation that could be a red card and instead is a yellow card or no yellow card, sometimes you see a situation that is a yellow card and you see a red card.

“They have to work a lot about this. In Italy, they go on Thursday and stay together for three days to work together, to look at the video and try and improve.

“I don’t know if they do that in this country but it would be a good idea because the level is so high and we need the level of the referee and VAR the same.

“The Premier League is a really high level and for this reason every part of this situation has to be top.”

Following the latest round of Premier League games, we have worked out how many points teams have gained or lost based on VAR decisions. The table without VAR considers all decisions where VAR has overturned the on-field call.

For example, Liverpool’s opening goal against Brighton was initially given as offside before VAR ruled it was onside, as the Reds drew 3-3. Therefore that decision has been a factor in determining the table without VAR. Decisions that are checked by VAR and not overturned, are not considered.

The table without VAR does not look at the whether each decision was correct but just how the Premier League table might look without the system in place, take a look...

