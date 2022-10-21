Man United recorded a 2-0 victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag warning that he still expects more from his side, who have also recorded home wins over Arsenal and Liverpool this term.

He said: “It was a magnificent performance from all the 11 players. What we have seen today was 11 players who defend, 11 players who attack, there was a lot of dynamic.

“I am pleased with that. I will not say I am satisfied because good is not good enough, that has to be the standard at Manchester United.”

Wilfried Zaha makes the XI following Crystal Palace’s win over Wolves and manager Patrick Vieira acknowledged his side’s performance can still sometimes rest by the benchmarks set by the 29-year-old homegrown talent.

He said: “When Wilfried has a good day I would say the team has a good day. He’s an important player on and off the field, he’s got the experience and today he was really good in possession, out of possession, he worked really hard.

“But we want him to have these kinds of performances, to be consistent and to allow us to follow him, and every player has to play at the level that we all know they can do.

“Wilfried can work with them, can be a positive example on how clinical you can be in front of goal, but we’re talking about Michael (Olise) and Ebs (Eberechi Eze) – they are young talent, they still have a lot to learn, but they are in a good place at the moment.”

Two Newcastle United players feature after their win over Everton while there is one pick each from Leicester City, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. The Foxes beat Leeds United on Thursday while Liverpool were 1-0 victors over West Ham on Wednesday.

Forest earned a 0-0 draw against Brighton Tuesday. The best XI has been put together based on WhoScored ratings...

1. Dean Henderson - 9 The Nottingham Forest goalkeeper made seven saves against Brighton to earn his side a valuable point. The ex-Sheffield United man has never made more saves in a Premier League game. Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

2. Kieran Trippier - 8 The Newcastle defender has the right-back spot sewn up in the team of the week of late, making his fourth-straight appearance. Four tackles and two interceptions against Everton helped the Magpies keep a clean sheet as they picked up a 1-0 win. Going forward he also produced four key passes. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Daniel Amartey - 7.5 The Leicester defender made four tackles and produced four clearances as the Foxes moved themselves off the bottom of the table with a 2-0 win over struggling Leeds United. Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

4. Fabian Schar - 7.5 Dominant in the air as Newcastle beat Everton. He won five aerial duels, add in two tackles and and two clearances as Eddie Howe's side made it three wins from the last four games. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales