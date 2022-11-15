The Premier League season has reached its first milestone with clubs out of action until after the World Cup in Qatar.

Arsenal beat Wolves 2-0 in their final outing before the tournament in Qatar as the Gunners extended their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Defending champions Manchester City dramatically lost to Brentford in their last fixture before the World Cup as Ivan Toney scored a dramatic winner deep into second-half stoppage time.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur make up the top four while Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Wolves make up the bottom three.

Leeds sit two points above the relegation zone after ending the first stint of their league campaign with a dramatic 4-3 loss at Spurs.

With the top flight campaign paused until December 26 – which players have stood out in the opening months? We checked ratings from WhoScored to see who the best XI was so far this season. Take a look...

1. Bernd Leno - 7.1 The Fulham goalkeeper has made 59 saves this season - with only Jordan Pickford (60) and David Raya (64) producing more.

2. Kieran Trippier - 7.6 The Newcastle right-back is the highest-rated defender by WhoScored this season. The former Tottenham man's form has been enough to earn him a place in the England squad.

3. Fabian Schar - 7.2 The Newcastle defender has played a key role in his side's form this season, with the Magpies sitting third in the table. He has averaged over four clearances a game and scored in the opening-day win over Nottingham Forest.

4. Thiago Silva - 7 The Brazilian defender has averaged 1.6 tackles and interceptions a game for Chelsea this season alongside 3.8 clearances. Has also provided two assists.