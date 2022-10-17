Premier League Team of the Week dominated by Arsenal and Chelsea as Tottenham Hotspur, Man City, Newcastle United and West Ham United players make the cut - gallery view
Arsenal were the big winners from the weekend’s Premier League action as the extended their lead at the top of the table to four points.
The Gunners won 1-0 at Elland Road thanks to Bukayo Saka’s first-half strike while Man City were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool in a gripping contest at Anfield.
Mohammed Salah got the better of Joao Cancelo to break free on goal and beat Ederson, with Manchester City’s defence having been pushed up for a free-kick at the other end.
Manchester City had a 53rd-minute strike from Phil Foden ruled out for a foul from Erling Haaland in the build-up.
Arsenal had to wait for their win at Leeds after a 38-minute delay to the first half coming when a power cut caused referee Chris Kavanagh to lose contact with the video assistant referee and goal-line technology.
Once play was under way, Bukayo Saka slid Arsenal in front 10 minutes before the break but the visitors then had to weather a second-half storm as Leeds looked much improved after the introduction of Patrick Bamford.
Bamford missed a penalty and Leeds thought they had another chance from the spot in stoppage time when Kavanagh initially pointed to the spot and showed a red card to Gabriel Magalhaes for a foul on Bamford, only for VAR to overturn both decisions.
Elsewhere on Sunday, Man United and Newcastle played out a 0-0 draw while Chelsea won 2-0 at Aston Villa and Southampton and West Ham drew 1-1.
Following the latest round of action in the Premier League, we have put together the best XI based on WhoScored ratings...