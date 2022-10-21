Premier League Team of the Week: Two nines and plenty of eights as Man United and Crystal Palace dominate while Newcastle, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest feature - gallery
Manchester United and Crystal Palace dominate the latest Premier League Team of the Week with three picks each following the midweek round of action.
Man United recorded a 2-0 victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag warning that he still expects more from his side, who have also recorded home wins over Arsenal and Liverpool this term.
He said: “It was a magnificent performance from all the 11 players. What we have seen today was 11 players who defend, 11 players who attack, there was a lot of dynamic.
“I am pleased with that. I will not say I am satisfied because good is not good enough, that has to be the standard at Manchester United.”
Wilfried Zaha makes the XI following Crystal Palace’s win over Wolves and manager Patrick Vieira acknowledged his side’s performance can still sometimes rest by the benchmarks set by the 29-year-old homegrown talent.
He said: “When Wilfried has a good day I would say the team has a good day. He’s an important player on and off the field, he’s got the experience and today he was really good in possession, out of possession, he worked really hard.
“But we want him to have these kinds of performances, to be consistent and to allow us to follow him, and every player has to play at the level that we all know they can do.
“Wilfried can work with them, can be a positive example on how clinical you can be in front of goal, but we’re talking about Michael (Olise) and Ebs (Eberechi Eze) – they are young talent, they still have a lot to learn, but they are in a good place at the moment.”
Two Newcastle United players feature after their win over Everton while there is one pick each from Leicester City, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. The Foxes beat Leeds United on Thursday while Liverpool were 1-0 victors over West Ham on Wednesday.
Forest earned a 0-0 draw against Brighton Tuesday. The best XI has been put together based on WhoScored ratings...