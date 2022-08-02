Premier League transfer news: Sheffield United and Leeds United two of 'several' clubs interested in Man City youngster, Leicester City put '£60m' price tag on Newcastle United target

The transfer window for English clubs closes on September 1 and we have rounded up all the latest news and gossip from the Premier League below.

Sheffield United and Leeds United are two several clubs interested in a loan deal for Manchester City's James McAtee. The player was strongly linked with a move to Huddersfield Town last month but is now in talks with the Blades (Daily Mail - MORE).

Liverpool are set to offer Portuguese forward Diogo Jota a lucrative new deal after the 25-year-old scored 21 goals and provided eight assists in 55 appearances last season (The Telegraph - MORE).

Leicester City have told Newcastle United it will take £60m to sign James Maddison this summer (Football Insider - MORE).

Leicester captain Kasper Schmeichel is close to joining French side Nice and is set to end an 11-year spell with the Foxes (Daily Mail - MORE).

Red Bull Salzburg are open to selling Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko for £45m or more with Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle interested in the player (iSport - MORE)

Manchester United have held discussions with former Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone to coach and play with their Under-21 side. The 35-year-old was released by the Tigers at the end of last season. (The Telegraph - MORE).

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is poised to join Fulham after the London clubs agreed on an £8m deal for the German who has displaced as number one at the Emirates Stadium by Aaron Ramsdale last season (The Guardian - MORE).