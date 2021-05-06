The Whites were sunk by goals from Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross on the South Coast, and fell out of the top half as a result.

Their last clash against Spurs ended in similarly underwhelming circumstances, with goals from Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, and Toby Alderweireld ultimately handing the north Londoners a 3-0 victory.

This time around, Tottenham will be bidding to keep their hopes of a Champions League finish alive, but Marcelo Bielsa has made it clear that he believes his side have shown enough consistency in recent weeks to prove that they can cause Spurs problems.

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, he said: "We have already showed this with continuity, six games prior to the defeat against Brighton indicated an even performance that we gave - unless we consider the defeat against Brighton a significant alteration in our own form and I don't think it is this way.

"I don't think so because I look at the performance levels of teams in a similar position to ours and there isn't one who doesn't have a poor performance level between every five or six games.

"Apart from two or three teams, every team has gone through this situation."

Prior to their defeat at Brighton, Leeds have put together a run of six unbeaten matches.

