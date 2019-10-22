Preston North End v Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa warns his players not to let the title pressure get to them

With goals hard to come by and two defeats in the last four matches, Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has warned his players not to let frustration get the better of them.

The Whites could go top of the Championship if they win at Preston North End tonight, or find themselves below their opponents if they lose, so tight is the top of the table.

With Leeds so desperate to return to the Premier League in their centenary season after the disappointment of 2018-19, Bielsa has warned his players they must keep their emotions in check.

"I always say to the players that we have to avoid fouling, try to accept all the decisions or mistakes of the referees, even if we think it is good or bad," commented Bielsa, who has already announced his team will be unchanged at Deepdale.

"They have to let the referee decide as he interprets the situation. We have to adapt to the referee's decision.

"We don't have to talk with the opponent or show bad behaviour away from the play.

"I know that it is easy to say that if you're not playing. Players have a lot of difficulty in acting like that."

And as well as being the way he wants his team to behave, he also thinks it will improve their results.

"I think that acting with good behaviour, good intentions, is always positive, when you play like that," he said.

"It is not just a moral, ethical or a rules question. I think it is better for the team to play with good intentions."