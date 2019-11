There was movement at the top and bottom of the Championship as the league table remains tighter than ever heading into the international break.

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second-tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled:

With his team leading 3-0, Jeanvier stupidly got himself dismissed during the aftermath of a challenge which required Joe Gelhardt to be stretched off. He was taken to hospital but thankfully was released soon after.

ONeill, on his debut, masterminded a 4-2 win over Barnsley in a big relegation six-pointer. The odds on the Potters being relegated have dipped massively. Oh, and Sam Clucas scored from the halfway line.

The Hatters fourth defeat on the spin has left manager Graeme Jones exploring all measures in a bid to change their fortunes. Indeed, Jones is considering employing a psychologist for some of his players.

Preston stayed second in the Championship - beating a Huddersfield Town side who went into the afternoon six games unbeaten. "If you look at what the lads give me on the pitch, there is no way I could leave that, said Neil.

Barnsley have been managerless for a month now and slipped to the bottom spot after losing to Stoke. Caretaker boss Adam Murray has called on the board to make a decision - providing clarity for the players.

Brownhills screamer proved the difference in the Severnside derby against Cardiff City. Robins boss heaped praise on the midfielder, believing he is a superstar in the making and epitomises what he wants from his team.

While it didnt seem to escalate into a vicious altercation, Bilic allowed a Hull City fan to somewhat wind him up, going over to confront him at the half-time whistle. Bilic had the last laugh with a 1-0 victory.

Lamouchi was given the perfect birthday present by Jayden Bogle. The Derby County right-backs error led directly to Lewis Grabbans winner in a 1-0 over their bitter rivals at the City Ground.

The 35-year-old was left in no mans land after both of Swansea goals followed from corners. The Owls thought they won it with Morgan Foxs 91st-minute strike, however Ben Wilmot capitalised on Westwoods mistake to equalise.