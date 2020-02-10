Pundit makes shock Leeds United striker admission, bookies fancy Sheffield United European adventure, Newcastle United target Championship man: Rumours

Have your say

The latest rumours from the Premier League and beyond:

David Prutton believes that Leeds United should have rivalled Bristol City to sign Nahki Wells from Burnley. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Paul Pogba will look to finally leave Manchester United in the summer, at which point he will have only 12 months left on his contract. (Manchester Evening News)

Odds on Sheffield United finishing in the top six and qualifying for Europe have been SLASHED, with the Blades now 2/1 to embark on a European adventure. (Sky Bet)

Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz is the top transfer target for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp this summer. (Daily Star)

Newcastle United have been linked with a summer move for Wigan Athletic full-back Antonee Robinson, who stayed in England after a failed move to AC Milan in January. (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich are keen on both Roberto Firmino of Liverpool and Leroy Sane of Manchester City. (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho was in Germany to watch RB Leipzig in action against Bayern Munich, ahead of the Champions League clash with the former this month. (London Evening Standard)

A £50m move for Brighton & Hove Albion man Lewis Dunk to either Chelsea or Manchester City is seen as something that is ‘never going to happen’ by club officials. (Brighton & Hove Independent)

Bournemouth striker Josh King says that his proposed deadline day move to Manchester United that fell apart would have been a ‘dream come true’. (Manchester Evening News)