Pundit talks up shock Leeds United reunion, Arsenal prepare January bid for attacker

The teenager made his top flight bow in Saturday’s late defeat against West Ham, and Dorigo was impressed with what he saw.

Writing for the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: “What marks him out as a lot different to others who make their debuts around the same age is how vocal he is. I’ve watched him a few times and he’s always organising players around him – I saw that at Fulham and again at West Ham. It takes a lot to come into that sort of game and have the confidence to play as he did and have that vocality in the heart of the defence.

“I like his attitude and his mindset.

“There’s no doubt he was up against a very good player in Michail Antonio and he got turned, he got too tight, two or three times, but rather than take a backwards step he kept at it and he got better. There are very strong players in the Premier League and when you step up from the Under-23s it’s very different. Cresswell will have outmuscled just about anyone he’s played against for the 23s but you can’t do that with certain strikers and Antonio is one of those.

“In the air he’s great, he attacks that ball and loves to win it. It was really impressive. He has plenty to work on but he’s a sensible lad and he’s made a great start, deputising for the suspended Pascal Struijk.

“Struijk will return this weekend against Watford and I’d like to see him playing as he did before the red card.

“When he first came into the side he offered us physicality, in the air and on the ground. He likes to be strong and get in front of people and it’s really important that he continues to play like that. The tackle on Harvey Elliott was just an unfortunate incident – he needs to keep showing that aggression in the right way. It’s what we need from him, especially in a game that has become very important.”

1. Phillips price revealed Leeds United are reportedly prepared to sell Manchester United target Kalvin Phillips for £60m next summer. (Daily Star)

2. Toon offered Ramsey in the summer Newcastle United were offered Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey during the summer transfer window. (Chronicle)

3. Man United still want Rice West Ham ace Declan Rice is in 'first position' on Manchester United's current transfer target list. (Fabrizio Romano)

4. Everton in Simms talks Everton are working on securing the long-term future of their academy talent Ellis Simms after holding productive talks with the young striker. (The Athletic)