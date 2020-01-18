QPR 1 Leeds United 0 - Kalvin Phillips sees red as Whites fall to controversial Rs defeat

Leeds United defeated at Queens Park Rangers

Leeds United fell to a controversial 1-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon as Kalvin Phillips was handed a late red card.

Marcelo Bielsa was forced into one change for the trip to the capital as Pablo Hernandez replaced injured left-back Barry Douglas in a reshuffle of his starting XI.

The Whites began the game on the front foot and had an early penalty claim turned down as Helder Costa fell under the challenge of Lee Wallace.

It was to signal a frantic start to proceedings with both teams looking to take control.

Nahki Wells missed a good chance before Costa and Stuart Dallas saw shots blocked inside the box.

The Rs forward, though, was to open the scoring in controversial circumstances on the 20-minute mark.

Ebere Eze fired a free-kick into the area which struck Wells' arm not once but twice after a Luke Ayling header deflected the ball into his path.

Wells was left to tap home with Kiko Casilla's goal at his mercy as United's players surrounded referee Peter Bankes but the match official allowed the strike to stand.

Leeds responded with the sense of injustice evident in their play as Hernandez and Phillips cut frustrated figures.

Patrick Bamford had two shots cleared from close-range before a long ball almost unlocked the hosts defence but the striker was wayward with his volley as goalkeeper Liam Kelly rushed out.

Bielsa's side responded after the half-time interval as Liam Cooper and Jack Harrison both saw headers fly wide of the mark.

United had a chance to level up the game just before the hour mark as they were handed a penalty as Bamford broke free in the box and before being brought down by stopper Kelly.

Bamford hauled himself up but saw his spot-kick saved as his effort was palmed wide by the QPR goalkeeper to further the visitors frustrations.

Phillips saw another shot saved from distance before Hernandez struck the outside of the post with a free-kick.

Just before the game ticked over into injury-time Phillips was given his marching orders for a late lunge on Geoff Cameron in the Rs half which sparked a melee.

Leeds pushed on following the dismissal but were unable to find a leveller in an action-packed afternoon in West London.

QPR: Kelly, Kane, Wallace, Hall, Cameron, Amos (Scowen 74), Eze, Chair (Clarke 74), Osayi-Samuel, Wells (Pugh 83), Masterson. Subs: Barnes, Ball, Manning, Leistner.

Leeds United: Casilla, Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas (Alioski 45), Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs: Meslier, Casey, Struijk, McCalmont, Shackleton, Stevens

Attendance: 16,049