QPR v Leeds United: Bielsa confirms Whites will be unchanged for Rs clash

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named an unchanged starting line-up for the trip to Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday evening in the Championship.

United travel to Loftus Road knowing that three points will see them leapfrog Norwich City and Sheffield United at the top of the table.

Steve McClaren's men have lost seven league games on the bounce and have picked up just one point since the turn of the year.

Bielsa revealed ahead of the fixture that he will once again name the same eleven as the one that earned a 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

"It will be the same starting XI," he said. "And [Gaetano] Berardi and [Barry] Douglas are among the 18 players."

Defender Luke Ayling was replaced late on in the clash with Wanderers and appeared to be hobbling in the closing stages but has been deemed fit for the trip south.

Gaetano Berardi will return to the senior matchday squad for the first time since late October having missed the last four months of action with a hamstring rupture.

The 30-year-old made his comeback with the Under-23s in recent weeks and completed an hour of Friday evening's 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Professional Development League.

Barry Douglas will also make the bench in the capital having been sidelined by a calf injury for the past three weeks with the Scot also coming through 45 minutes against the Tricky Trees.

Jack Clarke remains out and is continuing to be monitored following his collapse during the second half of Leeds' 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough earlier this month and Adam Forshaw also remains sidelined having missed the last three games with a knee issue.

The hosts have one major injury doubt ahead of the game in west London with the Rs sweating over the fitness of midfielder Luke Freeman.

The playmaker missed the 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at the weekend with a hip issue that saw his night end prematurely against West Bromwich Albion last Tuesday.