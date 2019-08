A new study has revealed the best selling Championship kits for the 2018/19 season.

The Love the Sales data team has been tracking UK demand of replica shirts, and we've ranked every second-tier club's jersey in order from lowest to best selling. Scroll and click through the pages to see where your team ranks:

Barnsley (24th)

Preston North End (23rd)

Reading (22nd)

Brentford (21st)

Wigan Athletic (20th)

Luton Town (19th)

Fulham (18th)

Swansea City (17th)

West Bromwich Albion (16th)