Ranked: How much each Championship squad is made up for foreign players, including Luton, Preston, Wigan and Leeds

But how much is each squad made up of homegrown players and how many foreign players are complementing the team? Scroll through to find out how many foreign players are in each team's squad and what percentage they make up. The league average is 49.4 per cent. (Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish players are all classed as foriegn).

1. Luton Twon - 7 24.1 per cent Getty Buy a Photo

2. Blackburn Rovers - 8 33.3 per cent Getty Buy a Photo

3. Middlesbrough - 8 38.1 per cent Getty Buy a Photo

4. Charlton - 9 36 per cent Getty Buy a Photo

View more