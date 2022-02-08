West Ham made a late move for the player last month but that interest was firmly knocked back.

Raphinha' s form since joining Leeds has led to a number of clubs being linked with the player. He is under contract with Leeds until 2024 but talks over a new deal at Elland Road are ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brazilian has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in his 49 league games for Leeds since his arrival in October 2020. He has also gone on to make his international debut since becoming a United player.

With Liverpool and Bayern Munich previously linked with the 25-year-old, Leeds are seeking to agree an improved deal with the winger.

Raphinha is leaving the discussions to his agent and dad, as he wants to focus on doing his best for the Whites.

“I’ve got a contract until 2024, my head is totally here and focused on Leeds,” he told BBC Radio Leeds.

“As for contractual matters, I leave them to my agent and my dad.

RAPHINHA: Is under contract at Leeds United until 2024. Picture: Getty Images.

“I just focus on playing my football and making the Leeds fans happy, scoring goals, providing assists and getting victories for the team.