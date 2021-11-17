Raphinha video: Leeds United winger cut open by elbow from Nicolás Otamendi in feisty Brazil v Argentina clash

STRAY ELBOW: Raphinha is caught by Nicolas Otamendi. Picture: Getty Images.

Raphinha was forced to leave the pitch for treatment after Otamendi cut the forward's lip open when he caught him with a stray elbow late in the first half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident came after some brilliant work from the Leeds United man as he picked the ball up out wide and danced into the penalty area before going down under the challenge from the Argentine defender.

The feisty affair ended 0-0 with 41 fouls occurring in the contest in San Juan. Brazil ensured their place in next year's World Cup with a 1-0 win over Colombia last week while the draw was enough for Argentina to secure their progress.

The draw saw Brazil continue their unbeaten run in World Cup qualifying as Tite expressed his annoyance of the decision from the referee and VAR to let Otamendi off the hook.

"High-level VAR referee can't work that way, it's inconceivable," said an angry Tite in a post-match press conference.

Raphinha was substituted with 69 minutes played. He showed no ill effects from the clash with Otamendi and should be available as Leeds travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

CUT OPEN: The damage to Raphinha's lip is seen as Messi speaks to the referee. Picture: Getty Images.

He was pictured on Instagram travelling back to England with Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Fabinho, Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Ederson and Manchester United midfielder Fred.