Raphinha video: Watch Leeds United winger's stunning goal in victory over Norwich City

The Brazilian international scored the first of the game's three goals with Andrew Omobamidele cancelling out his opener before Rodrigo's long-range strike won the game for Leeds.

Raphinha' s goal came after 56 minutes as he was found by Dan James on the right before taking the ball in his stride, skipping past two defenders with ease to find himself in the centre of the penalty area with his shot going through the legs of three Norwich players and into the back of the net.

The pace on Rodrigo's winner seemed to catch goalkeeper Tim Krul off guard as the Spaniard rifled the ball into the bottom corner from outside the box.

The victory moved Leeds to 10 points from 10 games, level on points with Watford and Aston Villa who sit in the two places above them on goal difference.