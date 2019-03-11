Reading v Leeds United: Bamford fit for Royals clash

Have your say

Patrick Bamford has been passed fit for Leeds United’s clash with Reading tomorrow.

The striker took part in training today and was due to travel south with United’s squad this afternoon after recovering from the injury he sustained at Bristol City.

Bamford collided with a post as he scored an early winner in Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Ashton Gate and was substituted in the 57th minute having failed to run off the pain.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who is already without top scorer Kemar Roofe, faced an anxious wait to discover if Bamford would recover in time for tomorrow’s trip to the Madejski Stadium.

Leeds can climb to the top of the Championship with a win over Reading and are closing in on a huge clash with third-place Sheffield United this Saturday.

Speaking at his press conference today, Bielsa confirmed that Bamford was ready to start again.

Kalvin Phillips is also available having felt no serious after-effects from the twisted ankle he suffered at Bristol City.

The midfielder was hurt in the first half but made it through to full-time.

Bielsa confirmed today that he would named an unchanged line-up for the fifth game running against Reading.