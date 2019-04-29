Records fall as United clinch the title...

ANFIELD was packed to the rafters for the visit of Leeds United, who needed just a point to clinch the League championship for the first time in their history.

Liverpool were the only side capable of stopping Don Revie’s men and they threw everything at the Yorkshire club.

The pace was frenetic but Leeds – and in particular a defence that had played such a big part in the title push – remained ice cool.

Alun Evans did waste a good chance for the Reds in the 35th minute but, otherwise, Gary Sprake was well protected during the first half.

Norman Hunter and Jack Charlton continued to repel Liverpool after the break. Sprake saved a curling shot from Ian Callaghan and there was one late scare when Evans hooked a shot wide late on.

But the final whistle blew to signal Leeds were champions. Two nights later, United beat Nottingham Forest to finish the season with a number of records – most points (67), most wins (27), fewest defeats (2) and having conceded just nine goals at home.

Liverpool: Lawrence; Lawler, Strong, Smith, Yeates, Hughes, Callaghan, Graham, Evans, St John, Thompson.

Leeds United: Sprake; Reaney, Charlton, Hunter, Cooper; O’Grady, Bremner, Giles, Gray; Madeley, Jones.