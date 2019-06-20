Red Devils rivalry renewed as Leeds United draw Salford City away in Carabao Cup

LEEDS UNITED have been handed the tie of the round in the first round of the Carabao Cup with the long standing rivalry with Manchester United set to be renewed away at Salford City.

Salford are in the EFL for the first time in their existence having been promoted from the National League play-offs last term.

Former Red Devils players Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham all have shares in the club and the game looks a banker bet to be screened live on Sky.

The first round tie at Salford will be played in the week commencing August 12, coming after Leeds United's second game of the season and Elland Road opener against Notingham Forest on Saturday, August 10 but before the trip to Wigan Athletic the following weekend.

More to follow.

