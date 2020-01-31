Reported £15m Leeds United target 'agrees move', Sheffield United man 'to complete' Championship move, Manchester United in SHOCK striker bid: Rumours

Have your say

It is finally deadline day, with a number of deals set to be completed.

West Ham United look likely to land reported recent Leeds United target, Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen, after making a late move to bring the 16-goal-man to East London. (The Sun)

High-profile Sheffield United man Ravel Morrison is set to seal a deadline day move to Championship side Middlesbrough. (Sheffield Star)

Newcastle United’s hunt for Olivier Giroud is believed to be over with the Frenchman keen to either stay in London or move to a European side. The Magpies seem likely to be quiet on deadline day. (Various)

Manchester United have launched a SHOCK move for former Newcastle United man Salomon Rondon. (Various)

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly working on a shock move for Hertha Berlin striker Davie Selke. (Bild)

Atletico Madrid star and former Claret Kieran Trippier has said that he would like the opportunity to play under Burnley boss Sean Dyche again one day. (Burnley Express)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both said to be keen on Leicester City striker Islam Slimani. (The Sun)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be battling to sign Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. (Sky Sports)

Krzyzstof Piatek was a target for clubs including Manchester United, Spurs and Newcastle United, but he has joined Hertha Berlin. (Various)