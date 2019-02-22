Representing Leeds United fans’ feelings ‘boosts our strength’, says Marcelo Bielsa

LEEDS UNITED head coach Marcelo Bielsa admits to being happiest at this stage of the season as the Championship run-in gets under way.

The Elland Road club return to action with three games inside a week after a ten-day break due to being out of the FA Cup.

Home games against Bolton Wanderers tomorrow and West Bromwich Albion a week tonight sandwich Tuesday’s trip to Queens Park Rangers for a side who have slipped from top spot to third since last playing.

On the challenge of steering United back into the Premier League, Bielsa said: “The basis of our profession is the competition and when the consequences of the competition are final that is when we are most happy.

“The expectancy of the fans is legitimate and we know what the fans feel, thinking about the possibility of having the team promoted.

“But we have the same hopes as the fans, first of all because we desire the same thing as them and second because we know we represent the feelings of many people and this has to boost our strength.”

Victories last weekend for Norwich City and Sheffield United, plus the six points West Brom have claimed this week, mean the top of the Championship is tight.

Just three points separate the top four clubs and Bielsa believes this concertina effect means predicting how the promotion race will unfold is impossible.

“It is very difficult to focus on what has not happened yet,” said the Argentinian.

“One of the things that makes football the most attractive sport in the world is that it is possible for the team who don’t deserve to win to actually win.

“It can happen that the team who wins is not the best. Taking this into account, it is impossible to say (how the promotion race will end).”