Revealed! Where each Championship club ranks in the pre-season league table
The saying goes, pre-season is all about building fitness ahead of the new season, though it is always nice to win.
*Includes publicised behind closed doors friendlies. Here, using the usual key of three points for a win, one point for a draw and zero for a defeat, we rank every second-tier club's pre-season record in order to give us a rough idea of how the Whites’ promotion rivals are shaping up ahead of this weekend's big kick-off. Scroll and click through the pages: