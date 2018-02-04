Runners and Riders: McClaren, Strachan, Grayson and Heckingbottom in contention to replace axed Christiansen at Leeds United

LEEDS UNITED are looking for a 10th manager since they sacked Simon Grayson in January 2012.

Thomas Christiansen became the latest man to pass through the Elland Road turnstile on Sunday, paying the price for squandering a play-off position amid a seven-game winless run.

Here, we look at who may replace him.

Simon Grayson

Sacked by Sunderland earlier this season, Grayson would be a popular choice at Elland Road. Sunderland apart, he has rarely done a bad job wherever he has been, including a three-year spell at Leeds when he won promotion from League One.

Gordon Strachan

Another Leeds old boy, Strachan captained United to the First Division title in 1992. Has gone on to have a long career in management, including a successful spell at Celtic. Was most recently in charge of Scotland.

Steve McClaren

Well-travelled, and available, McClaren would fit Leeds’ desire to have a head coach work under director of football Victor Orta. McClaren has held many jobs, to varying degrees of success, and is a Leeds fan. He was at Saturday’s loss to Cardiff.

Pep Clotet

Worked at Leeds under Garry Monk last season and, when Monk moved on to Middlesbrough, was linked with the Leeds job. Chose to do his own thing and went to Oxford, but was sacked last month. Would be an outside chance.

Paul Heckingbottom

Is the early favourite, but would be a strange appointment given he recently signed a new deal at Barnsley, where he has earned a reputation as a fine manager in his two years in charge.