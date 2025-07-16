However Sebastian Bornauw's time at Leeds United plays out, it is hard to imagine a lack of preparation being to blame.

The 26-year-old Belgian centre-back joined from Wolfsburg at the start of the month but says a deal was five months in the offing, during which time he did plenty of research into what he was coming into.

"I know quite a lot about Leeds United because I watched for the past five months since I knew of the interest," he revealed. "I tried to watch nearly every game.

"I would say in the second half of (last) season I watched nearly everything. I was a bit stressed as well, as probably all the fans were.

"I saw the football and I would say they were aggressive defending, the offensive play (was about) dominating the football and nice to watch.

"The interest was there quite some time ago but we kept it really silent because I really wanted the deal to go through. It always helps to keep it silent and just announce it on the day it has to be announced.

"We did well on that, from Leeds' side and our side as well."

Bornauw did not get the impression his move depended on winning promotion in a tight race which saw Leeds and Burnley edge Sheffield United out for the two automatic places, but it did not make him any less anxious as an adopted fan.

HOMEWORK: Sebastiaan Bornauw has been studying Leeds United for five months (Image: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

"It wasn't that they had to go up but of course it's for the better for everyone around the football club," he said. "If you can chose to play Championship or Premier League it's a big difference.

"Probably everyone was stressed and I was a little bit, to be honest."

Leeds’ style will not be exactly the same in the Premier League, where they will not be able to dominate the ball to the same extent, but Bournauw says there will be no ripping things up and starting again.

"I think the manager (Daniel Farke) wants to adapt our playing style a bit, but not too much," he said. "He wants a combination of the strength we had last year and obviously stepping up to the Premier League level, so that's what I would say I think he will do."

PREMIER LEAGUE SUCCESS: Former Wolfsburg player Micky van de Ven is one of the Premier League's best centre-backs (Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Bornauw's international career has brought him into contact with plenty of players who have excelled in the Premier League, such as former Chelsea stars Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois, plus Manchester City legend Kevin de Bruyne.

At Wolfsburg he played alongside centre-backs Maxence Lacroix and Micky van der Ven, who have excelled at Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, so he is confident he knows what the Premier League holds for him, and thinks it suits his characteristics.

"I feel ready," he said. "Two of my old team-mates are doing really well in the Premier League, Maxence Lacroix and Micky van der Ven, both good friends of mine.

"I think the Premier League style of play will suit me.

PREMIER PASSION: Sebastian Bournauw is looking forward to experiencing a different atmosphere in English grounds (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"I chatted with some of my old team-mates and I think it (the English game) is a bit different from Germany.

"I think the English fans live way more in the moment. Germany is really loud for 90 minutes, not like when you attack (in England) you feel the stands coming up.

"I'm actually looking forward to getting the other atmosphere where you make a good tackle and everyone stands up, or a good set piece and they feel you're coming.

"It gives you energy, so I'm looking forward to that."

Like Jaka Bijkol, the other central defender Leeds have signed this summer, Bornauw's physical attributes immediately stand out.

"I like to be aggressive, to play a high line – aggressive forward defending," he explained.

"I like to go man v man and I try on set pieces to get some goals from time to time (a priority for Leeds)."

Of his heading ability, he added: "I think it's a bit natural, a bit in the legs – the jumping ability. That's why I think for a tall guy I'm fast in the first metres.

"It's also a bit of practice. My dad crossed a lot of balls to me when I was younger in the garden.

"I was a striker until I was 14. Maybe it helps.

"In the end it's probably just a passion to put everything on the line to score a goal.

"We have four good centre-backs (Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk are already in situ) and we're all going to try and play a good pre-season, then I think he'll make his choice."

Leeds' recruitment drive continues, with Sean Longstaff set to break away from Newcastle United's pre-season tour of Germany to undergo a medical on Wednesday. If all goes smoothly, he will be the Whites' fifth addition of the summer, with Bornauw's former Wolfsburg team-mate Lukas Nmecha and left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson also signed.

Their pursuit of Longstaff is not expected to end their interest in another physically imposing central midfielder in Hoffenheim's German international Anton Stach.