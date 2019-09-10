Settled Eddie Nketiah determined to thrive at Leeds United

LEEDS UNITED striker Eddie Nketiah insists there is plenty more to come following his eye-catching first month of the season – for club and country.

After quickly endearing himself to Whites followers with three goals in his opening five appearances for the club, the Arsenal loan forward has also dined out on the international stage with two goals on his debut for England under-21s in Friday’s 3-2 European Under-21 Championships qualifying victory against Turkey in Izmir.

POPULAR GUY: Leeds United's Edward Nketiah has proved a hit with Leeds United fans since arriving on loan from Arsenal. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Nketiah also started Monday night’s 2-0 win over Kosovo at Hull City’s KCOM Stadium, with his sights now set on establishing himself as a regular in the Leeds line-up.

The 20-year-old, now back on club duty and stepping up preparations for Sunday’s lunch-time derby at Barnsley, said: “To get the goals in so early is a delight and I am really looking to push on now and cement my place in the team and play week in, week out like I came here for.

“I just want to keep working hard in training and when I get my opportunities, make sure I show i should be in the team.

“The players are so good in helping me. If there is something I am not understanding, they talk me through and I feel like it has been a good transition from me and I am sure there will be more to come from me and the team.

“All the players have helped me, it is hard to pick a few. Kalvin Phillips has been nice with me and Tyler Roberts. Patrick Bamford is a nice guy, but all the players have really taken to me and it is like a little family there and I am trying to settle in and fit in.

“At the end of the day, all the players are giving their all and that is what I am doing to do.

“I respect that and it is great to be somewhere where everyone is so supportive and focused on their goals.”

Having soon become a crowd favourite since switching to Elland Road, Nketiah believes the homely environment off the pitch has also played its part in him quickly settling off the pitch after moving up from London.

The striker continued: “The fans are brilliant – come week in week out, it is a great crowd and great atmosphere.

“It is like one big family and we all want the same thing with the results. It is great experience for me and the team is doing well and we will see where it takes us.”