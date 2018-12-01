Sheffield United 0 Leeds United 1 - player ratings: How did the teams rate on Yorkshire derby day?

Leeds United earned a late 1-0 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane but how did the players rate? Richard Sutcliffe hands out the scores.

Sheffield United

Henderson 6

Stunning save to deny Halme after the Blades had been unable to clear a Douglas free-kick. Also showed safe hands in the second half to deal with efforts from Clarke and Klich only to then undo all that good work by gifting Leeds the winner.

Basham 7

Early sighter of goal from a Fleck corner but could not deflect his header on target. Tried to help the attack with darts forward down the right flank.

Egan 6

Needless booking on the edge of his own area that he immediately made amends for by blocking Hernandez’s resulting effort. Booked.

O’Connell 7

Calm presence at the back and used his aerial prowess to good effect to repel plenty of Leeds crosses.

Baldock 6

Snuffed out any threat from Alioski in the first half but found Clarke a different prospect after the interval. Booked.

Fleck 6

Commitment was total but not up to his usual dangerous self on the ball. Kept going.

Duffy* 5

Started brightly and seemed to fancy taking on Dallas. But he soon faded and it was little surprise when the board came up just after the hour to signal Wilder wanted to make a change.

Norwood 7

Looked the most likely in the Blades midfield to make something happen. Booked.

Stevens 6

Booked early on and then fouled Dallas on halfway but referee rightly did not show a second yellow card. Substituted.

McGoldrick 7

Brought a sprawling save from Peacock-Farrell with an powerful run from inside his own half and low drive. Fortunate to escape censure for a tackle on Klich that saw him go over the ball and into the Leeds man’s ankle.

Sharp 6

With six goals in his last four appearances against Leeds, Sharp was the man every Blade wanted the best chance of the game to fall to. It did just before half-time but he headed over.

Substitutes

Washington (for Duffy 62) 6

Big appeal for handball as his shot was blocked by Jansson but referee waved play on. Then had overhead kick crash against the crossbar in stoppage time.

Johnson (for Stevens 85) -

Little impact

Leeds United

Peacock-Farrell 7

Fresh from his penalty saving heroics in the 1-0 win over Reading on Tuesday night, the goalkeeper started well with a fine stop to deny McGoldrick and then produced another fine effort after the break from the Blades striker.

Dallas 7

Stunning back-heel and exchange of passes was followed on half-hour by a drilled cross that was begging for someone in yellow to tap in. Continues to grow into the right back role and picked out Roofe with a lovely cross that deserved a goal.

Jansson 7

Back after a two-game absence with a foot injury and had to take charge after the break after Cooper’s early departure. Survived a big appeal for handball just after the hour,

Cooper 6

Clearly in trouble from the moment he went down on the edge of the Leeds area, clutching his knee. Hobbled off to become the latest key player injured at Elland Road.

Douglas 6

Vital early tackle on McGoldrick denied the Blades striker a shot as he seemed certain to meet a Stevens cross.

Phillips 7

Needed to get through plenty of work in defence against a home side who started with two up front and ended the game with three strikers on the field.

Hernandez 7

Flitted in and out of the game but when involved he was a threat. Composed on the ball and in the right place at the right time for the winner.

Klich 6

Took a heavy challenge by McGoldrick to the ankle during the first half but showed great skill to create an opening on the hour that needed Henderson to get down smartly to keep out.

Forshaw

Alioski 4

Substituted in midweek at half-time after a risible attempt at conning a penalty out of referee Mike Dean and suffered the same fate here after an anonymous 45 minutes.

Roofe 6

Agonisingly close with a header on 70 minutes that flashed just wide of the post. Booked

Substitutes

Halme (for Cooper 21) 7

Early test against Sharp that he passed by nicking the ball off the Blades striker and then came so close to netting on only his second appearance only for Henderson to save. Blushes spared by Peacock-Farrell after his mistake handed McGoldrick a great chance. Booked

Clarke (for Alioski 46) 7

Had a drilled show well saved by Henderson and was then coolness personified when passing tor Hernandez for the winner.

Shackleton (for Hernandez 89) -

Brought on to wind clock down.