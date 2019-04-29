Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder hits out at Leeds United's "muppets" after promotion to the Premier League

Sheffield United head coach Chris Wilder has taken aim at Leeds United's "muppets" following his side's promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades officially secured their spot in the top flight after the Whites' controversial 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Elland Road on Sunday.

Mateusz Klich's opening goal for Leeds sparked a five-minute melee as United struck with Jonathan Kodjia down injured in the centre circle in the 72nd minute.

Anwar El Ghazi was sent off for his role in the brawl as he tangled with Patrick Bamford, who appeared to take an easy tumble in the visitors box amid the celebrations.

Conor Hourihane and Bamford also picked up bookings from match official Stuart Attwell.

Following the incident Marcelo Bielsa instructed his side to allow Villa to score unopposed and restore parity.

The Argentine's men were overtaken in the race for promotion by the Blades following a disappointing Easter weekend which saw Leeds fall to two defeats in four days.

Wilder, though, guided his team to maximum points before a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday at Bramall Lane effectively secured a top-two finish.

The 51-year-old, who was speaking to the club's official YouTube channel, insisted his side had "steamrolled" the Championship and fully deserved their spot in the Premier League after several United players were quoted saying the pressure may get to the Blades.

"We've had one defeat in 13 and I've got muppets from Leeds talking about the pressure being on us," Wilder said.

"Bamford and (Adam) Forshaw and a couple of others. It's over to you and this, that and the other.

"They got beat seven times since Christmas. We've been beaten once. We've set it up from Christmas to be in the race and we've steamrolled it.

"After the international break, two points a game. That's promotion form right the way through in the pressure part of the season.

"Listen, don't mention anything about bottle and b******s or about us dipping out.

"We had a disappointing game against Millwall then a disappointing game against Bristol City, came back and won.

"Disappointing game against Millwall, came back. Bang. Forest, win. Three. Two. Deal with that.

"We've been in the rightful place today. We're watching another team struggle and try and get a win to even get close to us.

"I think the best two teams are going to go up. And they have done. Full respect to Daniel (Farke).

"Full respect to Marcelo (Bielsa) as well for the way they handled that today. Not full respect to Patrick Bamford.

"But the way we've gone about it, I think it has gone under the radar. It's not got enough credit in terms of media coverage.

"Everybody wanted Leeds to go up. And we've just come absolutely steaming through and deserve to play Premier League football next year."

Asked about the controversial incident at Elland Road, Wilder said: "I've got to say full respect to Marcelo Bielsa in terms of the way he handled today.

"I think it was right, correct and proper.

"Watching the game today, absolutely 100 per cent credit to Marcelo Bielsa.

"Not to back Patrick Bamford obviously, but to the manager I think he comes out with with an enormous amount of credit and shouldn't take any criticism whatsoever."