Sheffield United boss 'slams BBC' over Leeds United claim, Manchester United 'drop eye-watering price', Newcastle United chase 'wonderkid': Rumours

Two Yorkshire clubs feature in today's Premier League rumours:

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has slammed the BBC for having their ‘facts’ wrong after claiming he had made Billy Sharp available amid interest from Leeds United in January. (Various)

Manchester United have cut the eye-watering price tag on Paul Pogba, and would now consider letting him go for £150m. (The Sun)

Newcastle United are said to be fighting Barcelona and CSKA Moscow for the signing of young Fluminense forward Marcos Paulo. (Gazeta Esportiva)

Barcelona are considering a move to bring Adama Traore back to the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool’s players will share a whopping £4m bonus fund if they claim the Premier League title. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield United will have to pay at least £30m to land on-loan keeper Dean Henderson permanently from Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham United are all keen on signing Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana in the summer. (The Telegraph)

Barcelona are reportedly keen on teenage Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, who has impressed on-loan at non-league Worthing this season. Barca are even said to have scouted him. (Daily Mirror)

Burnley have been linked with a move for Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, who plays his club football for Trabzonspor. (Fotospor)