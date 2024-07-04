Sheffield United set for transfer lift-off with Leeds United player poised to join Championship rivals

SHEFFIELD UNITED are set to confirm the signing of Leeds United utility man Jamie Shackleton shortly.

The 24-year-old turned down a new deal at his boyhood club and after undergoing a medical earlier this week, he is expected to be announced as a Blades player soon - and become the club's first new arrival of the summer window.

Transfer business has been stymied by the ongoing takeover imbroglio at Bramall Lane, but Shackleton is now close to being signed off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shackleton, who joined Leeds as a youngster, found opportunities hard to come by under Daniel Farke last term and the prospect of regular game-time with the Blades, who are starting out on a major rebuild following the departure of a number of established players, has enticed him down the M1.

Leeds United utility player Jamie Shackleton, who is poised to join Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United shortly.

Shackleton, who spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Millwall, made just 11 Championship appearances in the last campaign for Leeds and most arrived early on.

In total, the Hemsworth-born player, who first came to Leeds at the age of nine, featured 94 times for the club.