Sheffield United set for transfer lift-off with Leeds United player poised to join Championship rivals
The 24-year-old turned down a new deal at his boyhood club and after undergoing a medical earlier this week, he is expected to be announced as a Blades player soon - and become the club's first new arrival of the summer window.
Transfer business has been stymied by the ongoing takeover imbroglio at Bramall Lane, but Shackleton is now close to being signed off.
Shackleton, who joined Leeds as a youngster, found opportunities hard to come by under Daniel Farke last term and the prospect of regular game-time with the Blades, who are starting out on a major rebuild following the departure of a number of established players, has enticed him down the M1.
Shackleton, who spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Millwall, made just 11 Championship appearances in the last campaign for Leeds and most arrived early on.
In total, the Hemsworth-born player, who first came to Leeds at the age of nine, featured 94 times for the club.
Leeds are still awaiting contact from Liam Cooper and Cody Drameh, who - like Shackleton -are now officially free agents after their deals expired at the end of June.
