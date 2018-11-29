Sheffield United v Leeds United: Pontus Jansson back and 'ready to play' in Blades derby

LEEDS UNITED centre-back Pontus Jansson is back available following a foot injury and "ready to play" in Saturday's Championship Yorkshire derby at Sheffield United.

Jansson has missed United's last two games with a foot problem picked up during the second half of the 4-1 loss at West Brom before the international break.

After receiving treatment on the pitch at The Hawthorns, the Swede completed the full 90 minutes and then flew off on international duty but then returned to be assessed.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa had initially hoped Jansson would be fine for both of the recent home clashes against Bristol City and Reading and was unsure if the 27-year-old would make Saturday's clash against the Blades when asked on Monday afternoon.

But Bielsa has now reported that the Whites centre-back will be back available and "ready to play" at Bramall Lane.

"We think he will be available," said Bielsa.

Asked if that meant Jansson would be ready to start, Bielsa added: "We think he will be available and ready to play. I take precautions always before telling you this but we think he will be available. I always take precaution with the players who haven't played in the last 20 days."