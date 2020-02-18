'Shock' figure quoted for Leeds United man's release clause, Newcastle United target linked with Rangers, Arsenal 'want' ex-Manchester United man: Rumours

Have your say

A Leeds United star has a surprisingly high release clause in his contract, according to reports.

Ex-Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown says that the release clause in Premier League target Kalvin Phillips’ contract is ‘much more’ than the reported £20m figure. (Football Insider)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he will remain at the club ‘even if they are relegated to League Two’. (Various)

Reported Newcastle United target Marcus Tavernier says he ‘could have’ joined Rangers before eventually moving to Middlesbrough. (Daily Record)

Manchester United could lose out to Liverpool in a chase for £30m-rated Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell. (Various)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in £15-rated Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. (90min)

Ex-Leeds United man Noel Whelan says he ‘wishes’ that the Whites had opted to sign Sheffield United striker Callum Robinson in January. (Football Insider)

Arsenal are considering a surprise move for former Manchester United defender Daley Blind, who is currently on the books at Ajax in his native Netherlands. (Various)

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly ‘very interested’ in 21-year-old Saint-Etienne midfielder Arnaud Nordin. (Le10 Sport)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says that an article in Southampton’s match programme inspired his side to victory, saying ‘it’s like fuel’. (Various)