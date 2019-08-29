Shock new favourite for Huddersfield Town job, Hull City boss claims winger could leave this month - Championship gossip
It's set to be a busy few days in the Championship, as sides in both Europe and the lower domestic leagues look to snap up fresh signings from the English second tier.
On top of that, there's two massive manager vacancies to be filled as well, as both Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday up their efforts to secure a new boss. Click and scroll through the gallery below, so you can see all the latest gossip and rumours from the Championship...
1. Celtic bag Potters full-back on loan
Celtic have snapped up Stoke City right-back Moritz Bauer on loan, who become the club's seventh signing of the summer along with the likes of Southampton stopper Fraser Forster. (Sky Sports)