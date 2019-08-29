Championship

Shock new favourite for Huddersfield Town job, Hull City boss claims winger could leave this month - Championship gossip

It's set to be a busy few days in the Championship, as sides in both Europe and the lower domestic leagues look to snap up fresh signings from the English second tier.

On top of that, there's two massive manager vacancies to be filled as well, as both Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday up their efforts to secure a new boss. Click and scroll through the gallery below, so you can see all the latest gossip and rumours from the Championship...

Celtic have snapped up Stoke City right-back Moritz Bauer on loan, who become the club's seventh signing of the summer along with the likes of Southampton stopper Fraser Forster. (Sky Sports)

1. Celtic bag Potters full-back on loan

Celtic have snapped up Stoke City right-back Moritz Bauer on loan, who become the club's seventh signing of the summer along with the likes of Southampton stopper Fraser Forster. (Sky Sports)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Both West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic and Millwall's Neil Harris charged with misconduct following their altercation last weekend, and could face touchline bans if found guilty. (BBC Sport)

2. Two managers facing touchline bans

Both West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic and Millwall's Neil Harris charged with misconduct following their altercation last weekend, and could face touchline bans if found guilty. (BBC Sport)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has claimed Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah is a 'high value' player to the club, after making it three goals in four appearances for the Whites. (HITC)

3. Leeds boss sings Arsenal loanee's praises

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has claimed Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah is a 'high value' player to the club, after making it three goals in four appearances for the Whites. (HITC)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Fulham are edging closer to signing Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey, and are said to have agreed a 6.5m fee for the Ghana international ahead of a January deal. (The 72)

4. Cottagers close in on 6.5m January deal

Fulham are edging closer to signing Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey, and are said to have agreed a 6.5m fee for the Ghana international ahead of a January deal. (The 72)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3