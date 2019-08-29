Shock new favourite for Huddersfield Town job, Hull City boss claims winger could leave this month - Championship gossip

On top of that, there's two massive manager vacancies to be filled as well, as both Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday up their efforts to secure a new boss. Click and scroll through the gallery below, so you can see all the latest gossip and rumours from the Championship...

1. Celtic bag Potters full-back on loan Celtic have snapped up Stoke City right-back Moritz Bauer on loan, who become the club's seventh signing of the summer along with the likes of Southampton stopper Fraser Forster. (Sky Sports) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Two managers facing touchline bans Both West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic and Millwall's Neil Harris charged with misconduct following their altercation last weekend, and could face touchline bans if found guilty. (BBC Sport) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Leeds boss sings Arsenal loanee's praises Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has claimed Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah is a 'high value' player to the club, after making it three goals in four appearances for the Whites. (HITC) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Cottagers close in on 6.5m January deal Fulham are edging closer to signing Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey, and are said to have agreed a 6.5m fee for the Ghana international ahead of a January deal. (The 72) Getty Buy a Photo

View more