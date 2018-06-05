Something is brewing: Former Leeds United star gets parting gift for World Cup

For Russia with Love.... England midfielder Fabian Delph will be taking a special delivery to the World Cup, after being surprised with a personalised box of his favourite tea.

The Bradford-born player revealed last month that he planned to bring a packet of Yorkshire Tea to Russia to help remind him of home, but had forgotten to bring a supply to a training camp at St George’s Park.

The Harrogate-based brand were happy to help, sending a personalised box of bags to the 28-year-old during Tuesday’s media open day at the national football centre.

Delph declared the gift “better than winning the title” and there was just as much excitement from team-mate Danny Rose.

The Tottenham left-back cast an envious eye at the box of ‘Delph’s Tea’ and suggested the pair could enjoy a cup while watching reality show Love Island together.

There was also a box of decaffeinated bags for Delph’s wife Natalie, who is due to give birth two days after England’s final group match and two days before a possible last-16 clash.