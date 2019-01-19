Stoke City v Leeds United: Latest from Whites

Leeds United travel to Stoke City today in the Championship.

Team news: Bailey Peacock-Farrell retains his place in goal despite the arrival this week of former Real Madrid ‘keeper Kiko Casilla. United remain without four key players but Gaetano Berardi is due to play for the Under-23s on Monday along with Stuart Dallas and Barry Douglas. Patrick Bamford will require a bit more time, as will Isaiah Brown, but Kalvin Phillips is back next weekend to face Rotherham after serving a three-game ban.

Last six games: Stoke City LDLDLL, Leeds United WWLLLW.

Referee: G Ward (Surrey).

Last time: Stoke City 3 Leeds United 1; December 30, 2006; Championship.