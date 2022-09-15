Stuart Dallas, Rodrigo, Junior Firpo, Rasmus Kristensen: Leeds United injury list and potential return dates

Monday’s clash against Forest was called off in line with other Premier League and EFL games out of a mark of respect for the Queen, following Her Majesty’s death last week.

This weekend’s visit to Old Trafford will now be played at a laterdate due to a lack of policing, with officers from Manchester set to be called down to London to assist ahead of the state funeral of the Queen on Monday.

The large break between games does give Leeds the opportunity to get some of their injured players back, with just a handful of Whites players remaining in the treatment room.

Here we run through every player currently out injured and when they might be expected back.

Rasmus Kristensen – The defender was absent as Leeds were beaten at Brentford earlier this month. He has been named in Demark's squad for their upcoming Nations League matches against Croatia and France, raising hopes he should be fit when Leeds return to Premier League action against Aston Villa on October 2.

Junior Firpo – Last season’s summer signing from Barcelona has been out since picking up an injury during pre-season. He is expected to be feature on Friday night for Leeds Under-21s against Southampton. Liam Cooper, who was unused sub at Brentford, Patrick Bamford Luke Ayling are also set to feature at Elland Road tomorrow as they work their way back to full fitness.

Rodrigo – The forward dislocated his shoulder at the end of August in the 1-1 draw with Everton at Elland Road. When addressing the injury, head coach Jesse Marsch said: “It doesn't need surgery and that hopefully, in three to four weeks, it can calm down. Maybe it takes a little bit longer, maybe it's a little bit shorter. We will see. We're kind of targeting after the international break.”

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch said earlier this month that he hopes to have Rodrigo fit and available after the international break. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images.