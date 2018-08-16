Style clash: Rotherham United will offer derby challenge, says Leeds United chief

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa feels derby rivals Rotherham United could pose a different set of problems for his players on Saturday.

Bielsa’s side will be bidding to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season following wins against Stoke and Derby in their first two Sky Bet Championship matches.

A much-changed Leeds line-up held on to beat Bolton 2-1 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and Bielsa has quickly shifted his focus on to Paul Warne’s newly-promoted Rotherham as his side chase a fourth straight win.

“Yes the style is different, it’s not the same as the rest of our opponents,” Bielsa said.

“The feature of their style of play is that they clear long balls to the strikers and they don’t play with the ball on the ground.

“This is the main difference, but it doesn’t mean that it’s going to be like that (on Saturday).”

Leeds are expected to brush aside the Millers, given the manner of their victories over promotion hopefuls Stoke and Derby, but Bielsa was typically respectful of Saturday’s visitors.

“You think that we are favourites,” he said.

“You’re supposing that we should feel superior to our opponent, or that they should feel inferior to us.

“These things are never decided before you play the game. As we’re about to play this game it’s better to demonstrate than to say.”

Bielsa is still without midfielder pair Adam Forshaw (foot) and Stuart Dallas (thigh), but has no new injuries after the midweek cup tie.

The former Argentina and Chile boss made eight changes against Bolton, but said he is likely to name the same line-up which started at Derby last week.

That means £7m striker Patrick Bamford must wait a while longer for his first league start after scoring on his full debut in the Carabao Cup.

Defender Pontus Jansson, plus summer loan signings Lewis Baker and Jack Harrison will also revert back to bench duty.

“It’s part of being a professional player,” Bielsa said. “Players have to understand they can bring something to the team even if they don’t play.

“It’s also a part of understanding our profession, that you can’t play a whole Championship with just 11 players.”