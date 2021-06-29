Summer Transfer Window: Ins and outs for Barnsley FC, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday

HERE is a full list of all the done deals at Yorkshire's clubs so far in the summer transfer window

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:46 am
Updated Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:49 am
Huddersfield Town signing Jordan Rhodes. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

BARNSLEY

Ins: Devante Cole (Motherwell, free).

Outs: Patrick Schmidt (Esbjerg FB, loan).

BRADFORD CITY

Ins: Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United, free); Liam Ridehalgh (Tranmere Rovers, free); Lee Angol (Leyton Orient, free); Oscar Threlkeld (Salford City, free); Abo Eisa (Scunthorpe United, free); Andy Cook (Mansfield Town, free).

Outs: Connor Wood (Leyton Orient, free).

DONCASTER ROVERS

Ins: Tommy Rowe (Bristol City, free); Ro-Shaun Williams (Shrewsbury Town, free); Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United, free); Ben Close (Portsmouth, free).

Outs: Reece James (Blackpool, free); Brad Halliday (Fleetwood Town, free).

HARROGATE TOWN

Ins: Luke Armstrong (Salford City, undisclosed); Danilo Orsi (Maidenhead, free); Alex Pattison (Wycombe Wanderers, free).

Outs:

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Ins: Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday, free); Lee Nicholls (MK Dons, free); Matty Pearson (Luton Town, free); Levi Colwill (Chelsea, loan); Josh Ruffels (Oxford United, free); Ollie Turton (Blackpool, free).

Outs: Jayson Leutwiler (Oldham Athletic, free).

HULL CITY

Ins: Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, loan); Randell Williams (Exeter City, free); Andy Cannon (Portsmouth, free); George Moncur (Luton Town, free).

Outs: George Long (Millwall, free); Jordy de Wijs (QPR, undisclosed); Jordan Flores (Northampton Town, loan); Max Clark (Fleetwood Town, free); Callum Jones (Morecambe, loan); Reece Burke (Luton Town, free).

LEEDS UNITED

Ins: Amari Miller (Birmingham City, undisclosed).

Outs: Oliver Casey (Blackpool, undisclosed); Kun Temenuzhkov (Real Union, loan); Ryan Edmondson (Fleetwood Town, loan).

MIDDLESBROUGH

Ins: Joe Lumley (QPR, free).

Outs: Ashley Fletcher (Watford, free).

ROTHERHAM UNITED

Ins:

Outs: Shaun MacDonald (Crewe Alexandra, free); Clark Robertson (Portsmouth, free).

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Ins:

Outs:

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Ins:

Outs: Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).

