Summer Transfer Window: Ins and outs for Barnsley FC, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday

BARNSLEY
Ins: Devante Cole (Motherwell, free).
Outs: Patrick Schmidt (Esbjerg FB, loan).
BRADFORD CITY
Ins: Alex Gilliead (Scunthorpe United, free); Liam Ridehalgh (Tranmere Rovers, free); Lee Angol (Leyton Orient, free); Oscar Threlkeld (Salford City, free); Abo Eisa (Scunthorpe United, free); Andy Cook (Mansfield Town, free).
Outs: Connor Wood (Leyton Orient, free).
DONCASTER ROVERS
Ins: Tommy Rowe (Bristol City, free); Ro-Shaun Williams (Shrewsbury Town, free); Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United, free); Ben Close (Portsmouth, free).
Outs: Reece James (Blackpool, free); Brad Halliday (Fleetwood Town, free).
HARROGATE TOWN
Ins: Luke Armstrong (Salford City, undisclosed); Danilo Orsi (Maidenhead, free); Alex Pattison (Wycombe Wanderers, free).
Outs:
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
Ins: Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday, free); Lee Nicholls (MK Dons, free); Matty Pearson (Luton Town, free); Levi Colwill (Chelsea, loan); Josh Ruffels (Oxford United, free); Ollie Turton (Blackpool, free).
Outs: Jayson Leutwiler (Oldham Athletic, free).
HULL CITY
Ins: Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, loan); Randell Williams (Exeter City, free); Andy Cannon (Portsmouth, free); George Moncur (Luton Town, free).
Outs: George Long (Millwall, free); Jordy de Wijs (QPR, undisclosed); Jordan Flores (Northampton Town, loan); Max Clark (Fleetwood Town, free); Callum Jones (Morecambe, loan); Reece Burke (Luton Town, free).
LEEDS UNITED
Ins: Amari Miller (Birmingham City, undisclosed).
Outs: Oliver Casey (Blackpool, undisclosed); Kun Temenuzhkov (Real Union, loan); Ryan Edmondson (Fleetwood Town, loan).
MIDDLESBROUGH
Ins: Joe Lumley (QPR, free).
Outs: Ashley Fletcher (Watford, free).
ROTHERHAM UNITED
Ins:
Outs: Shaun MacDonald (Crewe Alexandra, free); Clark Robertson (Portsmouth, free).
SHEFFIELD UNITED
Ins:
Outs:
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
Ins:
Outs: Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).