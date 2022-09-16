Super-computer predicts every Premier League result this weekend as Aston Villa, Man City, Newcastle United, Spurs, Arsenal and Everton return to action

The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday, which has had an impact on some games this weekend with the matches between Chelsea and Liverpool, and Manchester United and Leeds United postponed due to logistical considerations.

Brighton’s match against Crystal Palace – already postponed due to a planned rail strike – remains off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Sunday matches, between Brentford and Arsenal, and Everton and West Ham have had their kick-off times moved back to noon and 2.15pm respectively.

Data experts have predicted the outcome of every Premier League game this weekend. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Ahead of the next round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the most likely outcome in every game. Using their ratings for each team, they simulate fixtures thousands of times to produce their prediction for each fixture.

Two top-flight games will take place on Friday night with Aston Villa given a 49 per cent chance of beating Southampton in their televised game at Villa Park while Nottingham Forest and Fulham have proven too difficult to separate in their planned clash at the City Ground.

The probability of a Forest win is rated at 37 per cent compared to 36 per cent for Fulham while a draw is deemed 27 per cent likely.

On Saturday, Man City and Wolves face each other at 12:30pm with the reigning champions given a 73 per cent chance of leaving the midlands with all three points.

Newcastle are 62 per cent likely to take all three points from their home game against Bournemouth while the possibility of a Tottenham Hotspur win at home to Leicester City is rated at 65 per cent.

Arsenal are tipped to continue their strong start to the season with the Gunners 49 per cent likely to win at Brentford while Everton’s home game with West Ham is proving too difficult to call.