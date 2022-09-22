Super-computer predicts how Premier League relegation battle will unfold for Leeds United, West Ham, Everton, Leicester City, Wolves and Nottingham Forest

The United States international has quickly become a fan favourite with the Whites fanbase, with a chant inspired by Grammy-award winning song American Boy, by Estelle featuring Kanye West, already being sung on the terraces.

The 21-year-old was announced as a summer signing by Leeds before the transfer window had opened, as he made the switch from Red Bull Salzburg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He scored in the memorable 3-0 win over Chelsea in August and provided the assist for Luis Sinisterra's goal in the 1-1 draw with Everton.

Data experts have predicted who will get relegated this season. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

“I'm really grateful to be at Leeds and I think everybody can see that I'm willing to work 110 per cent and give everything I can to help the team win,” he added.

"And I just want to keep getting better and better and yeah, become the best I can be and hopefully be a legend for the club at some point.”

Aaronson has helped Leeds pick up eight points from their first six games, with the Whites not playing since their loss to Brentford on September 4.

They are not back in league action until October 2 when they take on Aston Villa.

Following the latest round of games last weekend, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final Premier League table will look.

Using their ratings for each team, they simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

Here’s who is predicted to win the title, finish in the top four and get relegated after 38 games…

Predicted Premier League table