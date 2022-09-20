Super-computer predicts how Premier League top-four battle will unfold for Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United and Spurs

The Gunners were back at the scene of their dismal 2-0 opening-day defeat last season which pre-empted their worst start to a campaign for 67 years.

But they are a different animal this term and proved it with an organised, inventive display and three well-taken goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira.

“I’m really pleased with the performance and to win the match and go top of the league going into the international break,” said Gunners boss Arteta.

“A lot of people described that day as embarrassing but I looked at it as a character-building day.

“You have to learn from those moments and then days like today happen. We are enjoying our football.”

Arsenal top the table as the top-flight action pauses for the last international break before the World Cup this autumn. Man City sit second after easing to a 3-0 win over Wolves while Tottenham Hotspur are level on points with Pep Guardiola’s side after defeating Leicester City on Saturday evening.

Following the latest round of games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final Premier League table will look.

Data experts have predicted how the final Premier League table will look. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Using their ratings for each team, they simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

Here’s who is predicted to win the title, finish in the top four and get relegated after 38 games…

Predicted Premier League table